Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 January 2021

How is India Innovation Index calculated to rank States/UTs?

The India Innovation Index 2020 was released on January 20, 2021 jointly by NITI Aayog & Institute for Competitiveness. The Index portrays the innovative capacities of the states and Union Territories (UTs). Have a look at the methodology used by NITI Aayog for calculation of the India Innovation Index and know how are states ranked.

Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival starts in Ladakh

The Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival began at Padum in Zanskar, Kargil district of Ladakh on January 21, 2021. The festival was inaugurated by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and will go on for 13 days. It aims to promote Zanskar as a destination for winter tourists in the UT.

NASA shares picture of massive galaxy cluster Abell 370

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on January 19, 2021 shared an image of the massive galaxy cluster named Abell 370 on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. This first-of-its-kind picture shows a huge cluster of galaxies which is located 4.9 billion light-years away from planet Earth.

DPIIT launches regulatory portal for all central/ state-level compliances

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on January 20, 2021 launched a regulatory compliance portal, a first-of-its-kind portal of all central as well as state-level compliances. It will help minimize burdensome compliances.

PM Modi interacted with COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi on January 22, 2021 interacted with the COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and the vaccinators in Varanasi via video conferencing. The interaction gave first-hand opportunity to hear the feedback and experiences of the beneficiaries.