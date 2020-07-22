Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 July 2020

Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has cancelled the Amarnath Yatra 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken during the annual meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board headed by its Chairman and Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. However, the board would carry out traditional Amarnath Yatra rituals as per the usual practice.

Earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hits Alaska peninsula

An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude has hit the coast of Alaska. The announcement was made by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Post the earthquake, a Tsunami warning was issued in Alaska, however, it has now been cancelled. The National Weather Service issued Tsunami warning earlier for Alaska Peninsula, South Alaska and Aleutian Islands.

South Korea launches its first military satellite ANASIS-II

South Korea has launched its first military satellite named ANASIS-II. This military communication satellite was launched by SpaceX and is expected to reach its orbit in next two weeks. The satellite has been launched with an aim to enhance Korea's ability to defend itself against the North Korea. The Military of South Korea is likely to take over the satellite system in October 2020.

Work from home extended for IT, BPO firms till 31 December

The Central Government has extended the Work From Home facility for the IT and BPO companies till 31st December 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis. The Work from home facility was scheduled to expire on July 31. The announcement regarding this was made by the Department of Communication. At present, 85% of workforce is working from home as per government rules.

India, Russia to sign defence deal by 2020 end

India and Russia are expected to sign defence logistics sharing deal by the end of 2020 during the annual summit. Once signed, the agreement will provide both countries with seamless access to military bases and other facilities of each other's military.