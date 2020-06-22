Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 June 2020

Coronavirus Treatment: 3 Drugs launched for COVID-19 in India

Three drugs have been launched in India by pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of Coronavirus. These drugs are Fabiflu, Cipremi and Covifor. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the antiviral drug named Fabiflu for treatment of mild to moderate cases of novel Coronavirus. Check availability of these drugs along with their prices.

Nepal to amend Citizen Law; putting 'roti-beti' relationship with India at stake

Nepal's parliamentary panel has proposed to amend the Citizenship Act. Under the proposed amendment, a woman from any foreign country who marries a Nepali national will get naturalised citizenship after 7 long years. Earlier, the citizenship in such cases was given immediately. However, the amendment has been opposed by opposition parties in Nepal.

Emergency funds granted to Indian armed forces amid Indo-China clash

Central government has granted emergency funds to all the three armed services to acquire arms and ammunition amid the border standoff at Indo-China border. The funds of Rs 500 crore are granted for per procurement project. Moreover, special financial powers have been granted to armed forces for procurement of weapons and military equipment.

Noida Metro Station of Sector-50 dedicated to Transgender community

Sector-50 metro station of Noida has been dedicated to the transgender community by the NMRC - Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The employees at this station will be chosen from the transgender community itself. The station will now be upgraded to this effect. The move is aimed at uplifting the community in India.

Decarbonising Transport in India project to be launched on June 24

NITI Aayog in collaboration with International Transport Forum will launch the 'Decarbonising Transport in India' project on June 24. The project aims to develop a pathway for low-carbon transport system in India.