Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 December 2019

Jharkhand Election Winning Candidate List 2019: Complete List of winners- Hemant Soren, Babulal Marandi, Saryu Roy

Get here the full list of winners and losers of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. The latest trends show that former CMs Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi are leading towards the victory from Dumka and Dhanwar constituencies, respectively. On the other hand, BJP’s Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East.

What is the difference between CAB and NRC? - Check Frequently Asked Questions on CAA

The newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has aroused fear among the Indian Muslims that it will deny their citizenship of India. The Act literally aims to provide Indian citizenship to minorities, except Muslims, who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

National Farmers Day 2019: Everything you need to know

The National Farmers Day 2019 was observed across India on December 23, 2019 to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Day is observed every year especially by states that are actively engaged in farming and agriculture such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and others.

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 of Key Constituencies: Jamshedpur, Dumka, Ranchi, Dhanwar

The final Jharkhand Election Results 2019 will be out soon. The counting of votes is still taking place. Get here the latest updates of the election results of key constituencies of Jharkhand such as Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Dumka, Daltonganj, Dhanwar, Hussainabad and others. The recent trends depict that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is moving towards the majority mark, while the BJP is leading in 25 and wins in 2.

66th National Film Awards: Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal bags best actors award

The 66th National Film Awards were conferred on December 23, 2019. The winners of the National Film Award 2019 are Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike), South Actress KirtiSuresh (Mahanati), Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho), among others.