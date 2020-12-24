Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 December 2020

PM-KISAN scheme: PM Modi to release Rs 18,000 crore on December 25

PM Narendra Modi will be releasing Rs. 18,000 crore directly into the accounts of around 9 crore farmers on December 25, 2020 through the DBT - Direct Benefit Transfer. The information was shared by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. PM-KISAN is an ambitious scheme wherein Rs. 2000 installment will be transferred into the accounts of the farmers thrice in a year.

Union Cabinet approves merger of four media units with NFDC

The Union Cabinet granted its approval on December 23, 2020 to the merger of four government-run media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). These four units are Children’s Film Society, Directorate of Film Festivals, Films Division and National Film Archives of India.

Tso Kar Wetland of Ladakh acknowledged as wetland of international importance

The Tso Kar Wetland Complex of Ladakh was recognised as the wetland of international importance. With this, the Tso Kar Wetland became 42nd Ramsar site of India and 2nd Ramsar site of Ladakh. This high-altitude wetland complex is located at the Changthang region of Ladakh.

India loses retrospective taxation case against Cairn Energy

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague has ruled against the Indian Government in the retrospective taxation case against Cairn Energy Plc. The court stated that India failed to uphold its obligations that were agreed under the India-UK bilateral investment treaty and international laws. This is the second such case that went against Indian Government, after Vodafone Group PLC.

Kerala and UN Women tie-up for India’s first Gender Data hub

Kerala government and the UN women joined hands to establish India's first gender data hub. Both the sides signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard on December 21, 2020.