Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 January 2020

National Girl Child Day 2020: Know everything about it

India observed the National Girl Child Day 2020 on January 24, 2020 with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of girl child and create facilities for them. The Day is utilised as a platform to share about the atrocities and inequalities faced by girls in their lives.

Corruption Perception Index 2019: India slips two positions to 80th rank

The Transparency International on January 23, 2020 launched the Corruption Perception Index 2019 during the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. India’s rank slipped to 80th place on the index from 78th position in the year 2018. Denmark and New Zealand have been ranked as the most honest countries on the index.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020 winners announced

The Union Home Ministry on January 23, 2020 announced the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020. The Ministry will confer the award upon Kumar Munnan Singh in Individual Category and Disaster Mitigation & Management Centre, Uttarakhand in Institution Category. The award is announced on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

What is Coronavirus? Indian Embassy opens hotline in China, death toll reaches to 25

As an emergency measure to deal with Coronavirus outbreak, China has decided to shut down five of its cities. Due to this, the Indian Government has launched a hotline in China’s Wuhan city to help Indian citizens. Over 700 Indian students are staying in Wuhan for their medical studies.

US amends visa rules to restrict 'birth tourism'

The United States recently announced new visa rules to restrict ‘birth tourism’ wherein no temporary visitor visas (B-1/B-2) will be issued to foreigners seeking birth tourism. As per the US White House, the move is aimed at boosting national security and public safety on the whole.