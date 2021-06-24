Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 June 2021

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has become a second-fastest woman

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaican Sprinter, has become the second-fastest woman in history after she ran 100 meters in just 10.63 seconds at Destiny Olympic Meet in Kingston. Griffith-Joyner holds the women’s 100 m world record of 10.49, 10.61, and 10.62 seconds that she made in Indianapolis in 1988.

Jamsetji Tata tops the philanthropist list

The founder of Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, has emerged as the world’s biggest philanthropist in the last century by donating $102 billion. The list of 50 top givers was released by the Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation. Azim Premji is the only other Indian in the top 50 list and has acquired 12th position.

New Zealand wins ICC World Test Championship Final

New Zealand has been crowned as the ICC World Test Champions after beating the Indian team on the final day of the World Test Championship. With this, New Zealand has become the first-ever team to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

India received USD 6.4 billion FDI in April 2021

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has informed that India received a total FDI inflow of USD 6.4 billion in April 2021. It is 38% higher than the FDI inflow of USD 4.53 billion that the country attracted in April 2020. Mauritius has become the top investing country to contribute to FDI inflows.

JioPhone Next to be launched on September 10

During the 44th Reliance AGM 2021, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced that the ultra-affordable phone ‘JioPhone Next’ will be launched on September 10, 2021. He also informed that Reliance has been working to make India 5G-Yukt.