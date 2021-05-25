Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 May 2021

Hockey India wins Etienne Glichitch Award

Hockey India has been honoured with the renowned and prestigious Etienne Glichitch Award. It has been recognized for its contribution to the development of hockey in the country. The prestigious award was announced by the International Hockey Federation.

Internet Explorer to be retired in June 2022

Microsoft has informed that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop browser will be retired for certain versions of Windows 11 in June 2022. However, the internet Explorer-based applications and websites will continue to work on the new Microsoft Edge mode till 2029.

Tigray violence in Ethiopia: Check details

In the recent, the US has announced sanctions on the officials of Ethiopia and Eritrea for the violence in the Tigray region in Ethiopia. The violence in the region had started in November 2020 when the PM of Ethiopia had ordered a military response to the attack on the federal army camps in Tigray.

National Mission on use of Biomass

The Government has decided to set up a National Mission on the use of Biomass in coal-based thermal power plants. The mission by the Power Ministry will help in addressing the issue of air pollution and reducing the carbon footprints.

Super Blood Moon 2021: Check details

A total lunar eclipse is all set to be visible on May 26, 2021, after a gap of whole two years. The Super Blood Moon which will be occurring as part of the Total Lunar Eclipse will be slightly reddish-orange in color.