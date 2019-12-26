Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 December 2019

PM Modi renames Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel

The Rohtang Pass was recently renamed as the 'Atal Tunnel' on the occasion of 95th Birth Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Tunnel connects Leh and Manali. The Tunnel is currently under construction and will be completed by 2020.

Atal Bhujal Yojana: Know all about this groundwater management scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2019 launched the pan-India scheme Atal Bhujal Yojana, to commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. The scheme will deal with the groundwater problem and will be implemented in 5 years. For the implementation of this scheme, the Government allocated Rs. 6000 crores. Of this total amount, Rs. 3000 crore will be provided by the World Bank and Rs 3000 crores will be given by the Central Government.

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal dies

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal passed away on December 25, 2019 in Sri Lanka. He was 80. Ganga Prasad was travelling with his two family members in southern Sri Lanka when they met with a road accident and died on spot. Besides being an author, Ganga Prasad was a professor at Jawahar Lal Nehru University.

Chief of Defence Staff: India’s first four-star post gets approval from cabinet

The creation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post has finally been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The post of Chief of Defence Staff is a four-star post. Narendra Modi announced the creation of a new post of CDS in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2019. The CDS will head all three forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy and India Air Force.

Jharkhand Election Winning Candidate List 2019: Full List of winners

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a majority in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, defeating Raghubar Das-led BJP government in the state. The JMM alliance won 47 seats of the total 81. The Chief Ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance Hemant Soren won from both Barhait and Dumka constituencies; while BJP’s Raghubar Das lost from Jamshedpur East.