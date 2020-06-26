Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 June 2020

New Zealand, Australia to jointly host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand till jointly be hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The Federation of International Football Associations made the announcement on June 25, 2020 following the voting done by FIFA Council during its virtual meeting. New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia had earlier submitted a joint bid for hosting the World Cup 2023.

International Flights to be suspended till 15 July: DGCA

The Director General of Civil Aviation on June 26, 2020 announced that all the scheduled international flights will remain suspended in India till July 15, 2020. However, the restrictions are not applicable for all cargo operations and flights. DGCA will allow international flights on select routes on case to case basis.

Russia plans to take first tourist for spacewalk in 2023

Russia's Energia Space Corporation plans to take its first tourist for spacewalk in the year 2023. The Energia entered into a contract with Space Adventures of United States to take two space tourists in 2023 to the International Space Station (ISS). Energia is a part of Roscosmos, Russia’s Space Agency.

Railways cancels regular train services till August 12

Indian Railways has further cancelled the regular train services till 12th August. Only Special Rajdhani and Special Mail Express trains will operate amid COVID-19 lockdown. Railways will give full refund of the tickets booked for travel till August 12, 2020.

eBlood Services app launched by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has launched eBlood Services app that will help provide blood in crucial time of COVID-19. The app has been launched in partnership with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). The E-Raktkosh Team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has developed the app.