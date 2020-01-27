Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 January 2020

Govt signs ‘Historic’ Bodo Accord 2020: All You Need to Know

The central government on January 27, 2020 signed the historic Bodo Accord 2020 with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). The NDFB is one of the dangerous militant groups of Assam and the ABSU is the influential student union of Assam. The peace agreement provides political as well as economic benefits to the tribal areas of Assam without a separate Bodoland.

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution to abolish State Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on January 27, 2020 passed a resolution to abolish the Legislative Council. The ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress in the state has a minority representation in the Legislative Council. Out of total 58 members, the YSR Congress has only 9 members.

Kobe Bryant dies in Helicopter Crash: Know All About His Records and Awards Here

American basketball player & NBA Kobe Bryant died on January 27, 2020 after the helicopter on which he was flying crashed in the American province of California. Bryant was flying with his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria, who also passed away in the accident. Bryant was a 5-time NBA Champion - 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010.

Grammy 2020 winners: List of Winners

The Grammy Awards 2020 were presented on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took away the maximum Grammy’s. Eilish won the awards in following categories - Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Kangana Ranaut among 118 Padma Awardees

Padma Awards 2020 announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2020. This year, the Government would confer a total of 118 people with the Padma Awards in different categories – Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Kangana Ranaut Mary Kom are among the 118 Padma Award winners.