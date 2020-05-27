Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 May 2020

Aarogya Setu becomes open source: What does it mean?

The Coronavirus contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu app has now turned into open source. The government will now publish the App on a public code repository and its source code will be revealed in the public domain. The move came after questions were raised over its privacy and security breaches.

Why WHO suspended Hydroxycholoroquine for COVID-19 Treatment?

The World Health Organization (WHO) suspended the trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug for the safety of COVID-19 patients. The WHO took this decision after The Lancet published that the intake of drug increase mortality rate among the patients. Know here the five reasons why WHO took this decision.

Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Is Uttarakhand burning since 4 days?

As per the media sources and social media posts, Uttarakhand has been burning for four days. The Kumaon region of Uttarkhand has reported around 21 instances of forest fires and Garhwal reported over 15 incidents. The forest fires have destroyed over 50 hectares of land so far. This is the second major tragedy that hits India in past 10 days after Cyclone Amphan.

Cloud Atlas developed for hot exoplanets

Astronomers from Canada, US & United Kingdom have developed a Cloud Atlas that will enable them to predict which cloud can be expected on hot exoplanets like Jupiter. The cloud can be any from smoggy methane haze to sapphire. The model will help astronomers to study gases present on the atmosphere of exoplanets.

Government asks states to make private labs lessen COVID-19 test price

The Central Government has directed all the states to make private labs reduce the prices of the COVID-19 tests and fix the prices that are mutually agreeable for the samples sent by government and private individuals. The COVID-19 tests are conducted by private laboratories to identify the presence of Coronavirus.