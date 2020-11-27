Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 November 2020

International flights further suspended till December 31

Indian government has further suspended the scheduled international commercial passenger flights till December 31, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the suspension was announced till November 30, 2020. However, flights approved by the DGCA and international all-cargo operations will continue to operate.

Invest India, UNDP jointly launch SDG Investor Map for India

The Invest India and UNDP jointly launched the SDG Investor Map for India that will enable India to push its Sustainable Development efforts. The Map identified 18 Investment Opportunities Areas in India's 6 important SDG enabling sectors. The SDG Investor Map will help India narrow down the financing gap for the SDGs that have widened with the emergence of COVID-19.

Indian firm Hetero to manufacture Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Indian pharmaceutical firm Hetero will manufacture more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, every year. The decision came after a deal between Hetero and RDIF Sovereign Wealth Fund of Russia on November 27, 2020. Hetero will start with the production of vaccine in the beginning of 2021 in India.

Government launches National Portal to issue ID card, certificates for Transgender Persons

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment on November 25, 2020 virtually launched the national portal for Transgender Persons and their shelter home Garima Greh. The portal will enable the community to come forward and get their identity cards and Transgender Certificate.

NHSRCL, L&T sign Rs 24000 crore contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on November 26, 2020 signed India's largest ever government-funded of Rs 24,000 crore for Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train project. Under the deal, Larsen and Toubro will be working on 325 km of the bullet train work falling in Gujarat.