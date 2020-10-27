Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 October 2020

BECA Agreement signed between India and the US: Know how will it help India

India and the United States on October 27, 2020 signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for Geo-Spatial Cooperation. The BECA Agreement was signed during the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue. The agreement will enable the militaries of these two countries to have access to accurate geo-spatial data and classified satellite data on defence issues.

Unlock guidelines extended till November 30

Union Home Affairs Ministry has extended the Unlock guidelines till November 30, 2020. The MHA issued the Unlock guidelines for re-opening on September 30, 2020. These guidelines have now been extended with no fresh changes. A strict lockdown will be followed in all the containment zones across India.

Implement waiver of interest on interest schemes: RBI to Lending Institutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 27, 2020 directed the lending institutions including the NBFCs to implement waiver of interest on interest schemes for up to Rs 2 crore loans. The waiver will be implemented for moratorium period of six months with effect from March 1, 2020.

Male Government employees entitled for childcare leave

The Government has recently announced that government employees who are single male parent will now be entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL). The change has been brought by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Massive Bomb Blast at Peshawar kills at least 7 people

A massive bomb blast occurred at a religious seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing at least 7 people and injuring over 70. The incident took place on October 27, 2020 in a madrassa of Peshawar’s Dir Colony.