Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 August 2020

IAF to formally induct Rafale fighter jets on September 10

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct Rafale fighter jets into Indian Air Force on September 10, 2020 at Ambala airbase, Haryana. The Rafale induction ceremony will also be attended by French Defence Minister Florence Parly. India received 5 Rafale fighter jets from France on July 29, 2020.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe steps down due to poor health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned from his position on August 28, 2020 due to his declining health. However, he did not name his successor while stepping down. The long-serving Japan's Prime Minister has been combating chronic disease named 'ulcerative colitis' for many years. He was set to retire in September 2021.

Defence Ministry to soon announce New Air Defence Command by October

The Ministry of Defence is likely to announce New Air Defence Command by second week of October 2020. The Ministry is currently working to restructure armed forces by setting up this new command at Prayagraj under the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new defence command will be set up alongside the IAF's Central Command Headquarters.

Government launches GIS-enabled national land bank system

The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has launched the national GIS-enabled land bank system to provide real-time information on the availability of industrial land to the investors. The project has been initially launched for six states and will later be extended to other states and UTs by 2020 end.

Centre approves 78 new routes under UDAN Scheme

Union Civil Aviation Ministry has approved 78 new routes under the 4th round of regional connectivity scheme UDAN - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik to further boost the connectivity to remote areas of India. These new routes majorly comprise hilly states, North-East region, and Islands.