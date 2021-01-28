Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 January 2021

RBI probing the need for central bank digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the need for the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in India. The information was shared by the apex bank on January 25, 2021. The development comes at a time when the digital & virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum across the world.

PM Modi addresses WEF’s Davos Dialogue; states Atmanirbhar Bharat is for global goods & supply chain

PM Narendra Modi on January 28, 2021 addressed the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue virtually. The forum was attended by over 400 world industry leaders. During his address, PM Modi threw light on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and highlighted nation's progress in Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines.

Beating Retreat ceremony 2021 to mark 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan

The Beating Retreat Ceremony 2021 will be held on January 29, 2021 to mark the 50 years of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan. This year's ceremony will also witness the playing of a special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay'. The ceremony is conducted every year to put an end to the 4-day-long Republic Day festivities.

Airtel successfully operates 5G network

Bharti Airtel has become India's first telecom operator to successfully operate live fifth-generation (5G) service in Hyderabad city over a commercial network. The company demonstrated 5G network over its existing spectrum through the NSA network technology in the 1,800 MHz band.

NASA pictures ‘Lost Galaxy’ portraits in Virgo Constellation

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has captured the image of ‘Lost Galaxy’ from its Hubble Space Telescope in the Virgo constellation. These images were released by the NASA as a part of an ongoing survey of spiral galaxies located within Earth's 75 million light-years.