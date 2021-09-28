Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 September 2021

This tiny European nation votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum

The citizens of the small landlocked European state, San Marino voted overwhelmingly on September 26th to legalise abortion in a historic referendum. The move overturns centuries-old law and is significant as San Marino is one of the last European countries to completely forbid abortions under any circumstances up until now.

DRDO successfully test-fires Akash Prime missile

Akash Prime, a new version of the Akash Missile system was successfully test-launched by DRDO on September 28th. The missile successfully intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft.

Lewis Hamilton becomes first F1 driver to win 100 races

Lewis Hamilton has become the first Formula One (F1) driver to win 100 races after he won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix on September 26, 2021. This is Hamilton's 5th win in the Russian Grand Prix season and first since British Grand Prix in July 2021.

Here are 7 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members

Seven new members were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27, 2021, on the last date for withdrawals. One among them was Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was elected unopposed from Assam. S Selvaganabathy, who was elected unopposed from Puducherry, became the first BJP MP from the UT. In a rare instance, Maharashtra BJP unit withdrew its candidate, paving way for Congress Candidate Rajni Patil to be elected unopposed from the seat that was left vacant due to the death of her brother, sitting Congress MP Rajiv Satav.

India reiterates its commitment towards nuclear weapons-free world at UNSC

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reiterated India's commitment towards building a nuclear weapons-free world while addressing the UNSC meeting on 'Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)'. India was the first nation to call for a ban on nuclear testing in 1954.