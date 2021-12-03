Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 December 2021

New uniform of Indian Army

The Indian Army will have a new combat uniform with a "digital disruptive" pattern. It is expected to be showcased at the Indian Army Day parade on January 15, 2021. The new uniform is expected to be more durable and comfortable in all seasons. It is expected to be light and more climate-friendly.

Lok Sabha passes Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill

Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021 has been passed by Lok Sabha. It aims at establishing a national board and the state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) clinics and banks for the ethical as well as the safe practice of ART services.

Germany to ban unvaccinated people from public places

The outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel Germany announced that the country will soon ban non-vaccinated people from large parts of public life. The decision was taken after a meeting with the country's federal and state leaders. She also informed that the parliament will soon consider a general vaccine mandate in an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

Gita Gopinath to be first Deputy Managing Director of IMF

Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of IMF, will take up a new role as the First Deputy Managing Director. She will replace Geoffrey Okamoto with the position. The role of the FDMD of IMF will take the lead on surveillance and the related policies and will oversee research and flagship publications.

S Gene Dropout in Omicron

The missing S-gene is one of the proxy indicators for the detection and diagnosis of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. The symptoms of the Omicron virus include extreme fatigue, headache and body pain, loss of smell and taste, and high body temperature that is generally caused by other Variants of Coronavirus.