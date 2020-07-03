Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 July 2020

PM Modi visits Ladakh amid rising India-China tensions at LAC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh on July 3 amid the rising tensions between India and China at LAC border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and the Chief of India Army MM Naravane. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and Air Force.

Government to purchase missile systems, fighter jets worth Rs 38900 crore

The Union Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of missile systems, frontline fighter jets and other military equipment worth Rs 38,900 crore. With this procurement, Defence Ministry aims to boost the combat capability of the Armed Forces amid the rising tensions between India and China at LAC border.

Choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after battling cardiac arrest. She was 71. As per her daughter, Khan was COVID-19 positive and was about to recover in next two days. She will be known for choreographing some of the iconic tracks such as Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and the song Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met.

India’s Forex Reserves 5th largest in the world

The foreign exchange reserves of India is the fifth largest in the world at more than USD 500 billion. The first four Forex Reserves on the list are China, Japan, Switzerland and Russia, as per the report released by IMF - International Monetary Fund. The foreign exchange reserves of India are almost equal to one fifth of India's GDP.

Tamil Nadu to provide Rs 3000 monthly stipend to lawyers

Tamil Nadu has announced to provide Rs 3000 as monthly stipend to the lawyers in state for next two years. The move will help the lawyers in dealing with the financial difficulties during this COVID-19 crisis situation.