Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 August 2021

COVID-19 third wave in India, expected to be less infectious

A scientist from IIT-Kanpur has informed that the country may see a third wave of the pandemic peaking between October and November 2021. However, he said that its intensity is expected to be much lower than the second wave. Mahindra Aggarwal is a part of the three member-team of experts that have been asked with predicting any surge in COVID-19 infections.

India’s medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil, India's paralympic javelin thrower has won a historic gold in the Class F64 Javelin Throw event. This has become India’s second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after shooter Avani Lekhara won gold in R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. She has become the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics.

First case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta Variant detected in Uttarakhand

The first case of the AY.12 sub-lineage of the Delta variant has been found in the Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. The state health department has already issued necessary guidelines and the patient has been asked to remain in-home quarantine. A medical team will be monitoring the concerned patient continuously.

West Nile Virus

Russia has issued a warning of a possible increase in West Nile Virus (WNV) infections this autumn. It might happen because of the mild temperatures and heavy precipitation which creates favorable conditions for the mosquitos that carry it. The infection is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites and can lead to fatal neurological diseases in humans.

Poshan Abhiyaan

The Women and Child Development Ministry have announced that the 4th POSHAN Maah will be celebrated as ‘Thematic POSHAN Maah’ across the country throughout September 2021. The POSHAN was earlier launched by PM Modi on March 8, 2018, in Rajasthan. The initiative aims to make India a malnutrition-free country by 2022.