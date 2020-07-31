Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 July 2020

7th Pay Commission: Central Govt employees getting retired during COVID to get pension

The central government has decided to provide provisional pension to the central government employees who are retiring during the COVID-19 phase. The move came after considering the delays in the issue of Pension Payment Order (PPO) and the ongoing situation of lockdown and COVID-19 in the country.

Private sector to develop launchpad at Sriharikota

Indian Space of Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon allow the private sector to develop launchpad at Sriharikota Launch Centre (SHAR). The move will open the doors for private companies to step into the space sector of the country.

Preventive Detention of Mehbooba Mufti extended by 3 months

The J&L Administration has extended the preventive detention of Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, by another 3 months under the Public Safety Act. The PDP leader will be kept in detention for 3 more months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow.

International commercial flights suspended further till August 31

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has further suspended the International commercial passenger flights till August 31, 2020. However, flights approved by DGCA and international all-cargo operations flights will continue to operate.

Kavita Devi, Babita Phogat appointed as Haryana Sports Deputy Directors

Babita Phogat and Kavita Devi have been appointed as Deputy Directors in the Haryana's Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. Babita Phogat stated that she will work to make sure that players in the state get all the facilities required by them.