Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 February 2020

Government rules out the disinvestment of BHEL

Central Government recently clarified that it has not decided for strategic disinvestment of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The information was shared by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance. He further stated that the Government has already set Rs 1,05,000 crore disinvestment target for 2020-21 fiscal. So far till January 2020, the Government received Rs 18,345 crore through disinvestment.

Delhi Election 2020: Schedule and all you need to know!

Aam Aadmi Party on February 4, 2020 released its manifesto for Delhi Elections 2020. The party announces its plan to keep the main markets open for a full 24 hours and also promises to provide 24-hour electricity and clean water. The manifesto is named as "28-point guarantee card" that assures to provide education, healthcare, clean water supply and doorstep delivery of ration.

Coronavirus: Kerala declares 'state calamity'

Kerala government has declared ‘state calamity’ after 3 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state. The Central Government recently constituted a High-Level Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the preparedness of concerned authorities to deal with Coronavirus in India. Till date, Coronavirus has led to the death of over 400 people in China.

Supreme Court directs states to establish 'Gram Nyayalayas'

Supreme Court recently asked the states to constitute 'Gram Nyayalayas' to offer speedy access to the Indian judicial system in rural areas. The ruling was made by a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana. The apex court has asked the states to issue the notification in this regard within the time span of four weeks.

Kisan Rail: All you need to know

Union Budget 2020-21 announced the setting up of “Kisan Rail” for easy transportation of perishables food items such as cold storage meat, milk and fish. The Indian Railways will be setting up this cold storage supply chain through the PPP arrangement.