Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 March 2020

Supreme Court lifts ban on RBI for dealing in Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on the Reserve Bank of India for trading in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The ruling came on a plea filed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), asking for the removal of RBI ban. The RBI had restricted the banks from facilitating the use of virtual currencies in 2018.

Coronavirus in Delhi: 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in India

Union Ministry of Health on March 4, 2020 announced that the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has gone up to 28 in India, including 15 from Delhi itself. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the Government has restricted the export of 26 medicines including paracetamol to other nations.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II launched

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on March 4, 2020 launched the Phase-II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in New Delhi. The Mission was initially launched in October 2014 to provide safe access to sanitation in the rural areas of India. The second phase of the mission will be aimed at effective Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM).

Government to replace all level crossings on Highways by bridges & underpasses

The Central Government has decided to replace all level crossings on the National Highways by bridges or underpasses under the Setu Bharatam Scheme by December 2020. The move is expected to enable smooth traffic management on the national highways besides drastically reducing the chances of road accidents.

UNHRC moves Supreme Court over CAA

The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) recently moved the Supreme Court of India over the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, India rejected the foreign intervention stating that the CAA is the country’s internal matter and is concerned with India’s sovereignty.