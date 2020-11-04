Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 November 2020

DRDO successfully test fires Pinaka rockets

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on November 4, 2020 successfully test-fired advanced version of the Pinaka rocket system. The rocket was flight tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. As per the officials, the test met the mission objectives.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes first-ever New Zealand’s minister of India-origin

Priyanca Radhakrishnan has become the first ever Minister of New Zealand of India-origin. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on November 2, 2020 inducted 5 new ministers into her cabinet, including Radhakrishnan. Born in India, Radhakrishnan did her schooling in Singapore and moved to New Zealand for further studies.

India to get 3 more Rafale Fighter Jets soon

India is likely to get 3 more Rafale Fighter Jets soon by November 5, 2020. The induction of these 3 more jets is likely to boost the air power of Indian Air Force. As per the schedule, the jets will take off from France on November 4, 2020.

UN adopts 2 Nuclear disarmament resolutions sponsored by India

The United Nations General Assembly, UNGA's First Committee adopted the two India sponsored Nuclear disarmament resolutions on November 3, 2020. These resolutions are ‘Convention on Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons’ and ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’.

Maharashtra disburses Rs 57 crores to ASHA workers

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on November 3, 2020 released Rs 57 crores for ASHA workers in the state. The amount disbursed is the value of increase in the allowance offered to ASHA workers under the National Rural Health Mission.