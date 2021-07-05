Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 July 2021

Sirisha Bandla is the second Indian-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla of Indian origin is set to become the second Indian-born woman to fly into space after Kalpana Chawla. The Indian-American astronaut, Bandla will be one of the six crew members abroad Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight ‘VSS Unity’. Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh, India, and grew up in Houston.

Drones, unmanned vehicles banned in Srinagar

The Jammu & Kashmir authorities have decided to ban the possession, sale, transport, storage, and use of drones or any other unmanned vehicles in Srinagar. The move comes a week after two personnel of India Air Force were injured in twin drone-driven blasts at an Air Force base in Jammu.

Moderna vaccine to be available in India by mid-July 2021

Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country by July 15, 2021. It will be the first internationally developed and fourth vaccine in India. On June 29, 2021, Cipla, in Mumbai, was given permission to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

PM Modi addresses CoWIN Global Conclave

PM Modi shared his thoughts at CoWIN Global Conclave as the country offers CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 50 countries, around the world, have shown interest in adopting the CoWIN digital platform to run their vaccination drives.

6 tech innovation platforms launched

The government has launched 6 technology innovation platforms that will focus on the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in the country. Over 39,000 students, institutes, experts, industries have already registered on these platforms.