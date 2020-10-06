Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 October 2020

Government issues Guidelines for reopening of Cinema Halls

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released the guidelines stating standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of cinema halls and theatres in the country. The Government has allowed cinema halls to operate with just 50% capacity to maintain social distancing and wearing of face masks is mandatory.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 awarded to Roger Penrose & jointly to Reinhard Genzel & Andrea Ghez

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 has been awarded in two halves, one to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly awarded to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez on October 6, 2020. The scientists have been awarded for their discovery about the black holes, revealing the ‘darkest secrets of the universe’.

Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol launched by Health Ministry

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has launched the Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol at through video conference. The protocols lists out the self-care guidelines for health measures to be taken by people against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping to come face-to-face at BRICS Summit

PM Narendra Modi will come face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping for first time since Indo-China border standoff at the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to be held virtually on November 17, 2020. The summit will be hosted by the current chair Russia.

New emission norms Deadline for tractors extended to October 2021

Central Government has extended the deadline for new emission norms for tractors and other construction vehicles till October 2021. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stated that the new emission norms for tractors will be applicable from October 2021 and April 2021.