Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 July 2021

Government forms Ministry of Cooperation

The Government of India has formed a new Ministry of Cooperation. The ministry has been established with an aim of implementing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation. The Minister in charge will be announced on July 7, 2021.

Matsya App launched for fish farmers

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched an online course mobile app ‘Matsya Setu’ for the fish farmers of the country. The online course app for fish farmers will educate them on the latest freshwater aquaculture technologies. The app will offer species-wise or subject-wise self-learning online course modules.

Department of Public Enterprises comes under Finance Ministry

Before the Cabinet expansion, the Union Government informed that the Finance Ministry has been expanded with the addition of the Public Enterprises Department. Until now, it was the part of the Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises. The Public Enterprises Department is an entity for the policy formulation for all the Central Public Sector Units (PSU).

Cabinet Ministers 2021: Check the complete list

The Union Cabinet expansion meeting took place on July 7, 2021. In a major cabinet reshuffle, a total of 43 leaders will be taking oath as the ministers in the Union Cabinet. PM Modi also held a meeting with various leaders including the Home Minister Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, BJP President JP Nadda ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Lambda variant of COVID-19

Lambda variant has been designated as the ‘Variant of Interest’ by the World Health Organisation. The latest variant has been seen as a new emerging threat and is causing a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases all over the world. The variant is reported to have originated from Peru and is severely impacting the South American countries.