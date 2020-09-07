Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 September 2020

Centre issues draft guidelines on advertising

The Central Government has issued draft guidelines on advertising code in public domain to invite comments from the stakeholders. The draft guidelines state that the celebrity endorsements through personal tweets, posts, blogs or other mediums should be based on adequate information or personal experience with the services or products.

Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle test fired by DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on September 7, 2020 test-fired the Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex, off the Odisha coast.

COVID-19 re-infection first case reported in Bengaluru

The first case of COVID-19 reinfection has been reported in India of a 27-year-old Bengaluru woman, who has tested positive again after recovering from the Coronavirus in July 2020. The woman was discharged from Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital in July after testing negative for the COVID-19 and developed mild symptoms again in a month.

Vodafone-Idea is now 'Vi': Know Details

Vodafone and Idea have been rebranded as 'Vi'. This new brand identity of the Vodafone Idea was launched by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) virtually. The official statement regarding the rebranding stated that the "Vodafone and Idea" are now a new brand called 'Vi', which can be read as 'We'.

Mumbai to develop herd immunity by December-January 2021?

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) submitted a mathematical projection to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which stated that nearly 75% people of Mumbai slums and 50% people living in other areas may develop herd immunity against COVID-19 by December 2020.