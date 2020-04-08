Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 April 2020

China ends 76 days long COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan

China on April 8, 2020 lifted the 76 days long lockdown in Wuhan, imposed due to the outbreak and unstoppable spread of COVID-19. Wuhan city, which is inhabited by 11 million people, was the epicenter of Coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan lockdown has proved out to be the most effective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Researchers begin working on genome sequencing of Coronavirus

Indian Researchers have begun their research on the on novel coronavirus genome sequencing. These researchers hail from Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Delhi's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB). These institutes are the part of Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (ICSR).

Japan declares emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases

Japan on April 7, 2020 declared emergency for Tokyo and 6 other prefectures till May 6, 2020 amid rising COVID-19 cases. The state of emergency was declared by the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The emergency has been declared in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka. The Prime Minister also announced that there will be no penalty for violations.

15 UP Districts Sealed: What will remain Open and will be Closed?

Uttar Pradesh Government will seal 15 districts of the state from 12:00 am on April 9, 2020. The districts which will be sealed are Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Basti, Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sitapur. Know what will remain open and will be closed during the seal.

Indian-American firm to donate 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Amneal Pharmaceutical , the New Jersey-based pharma firm, has pledged to donate 3.4 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate to the United States. At present, the United States tops the list of countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases. The number of cases are almost doubling every day.