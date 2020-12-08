Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 December 2020

'Invest India’ wins Investment Promotion Award 2020 of UNCTAD

The United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020 has been awarded to Invest India by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The information was shared by Union Commerce and Industry Ministry. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the investment promotion agencies across the world.

World Economic Forum to be hosted by Singapore in 2021

The organisers of the World Economic Forum on December 7, 2020 announced that the WEF 2021 has been moved from Davos in Switzerland to Singapore amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Singapore will be hosting the World Economic Forum in 2021.

India Mobile Congress 2020: PM Modi addresses inaugural session of IMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8, 2020 addressed the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020. The IMC is being held from December 8 to December 10, 2020 in India. The event is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India on the ‘Inclusive Innovation- Smart, Secure and Sustainable’ theme.

Indian-origin health expert Anil Soni appointed as CEO of WHO Foundation

Indian-origin Anil Soni has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the newly constituted WHO Foundation. The global health expert will assume his new role as the Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 2021. The WHO Foundation was launched in May 2020 as an independent grant-making agency.

Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorisation for COVAXIN

Bharat Biotech on December 7, 2020 submitted the application to seek emergency use authorisation for indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine named ‘COVAXIN’ from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).