Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 April 2020

Total 5865 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in India, says Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 5734 in India on April 9, 2020. The COVID-19 Dealth Toll crossed 165, as per the Union Health Ministry. Globally, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus crossed 1.5 million mark with over 80000 deaths so far. The country worst affected by the deadly pandemic is the United States with over 4.35 lakh positive cases.

Farmer scientist develops Biofortified carrot

A biofortified carrot was recently developed by a farmer scientist Shri Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya, who hails from Junagarh district of Gujarat. The Madhuban gajar has high Beta-Carotene and iron. The carrot has been planted in over 200 hectares of land in Junagarh and is currently benefitting around 150 local farmers.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu report highest number of COVID-19 cases

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in India have been reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Coronavirus positive cases - 1135. The second highest number of cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu, followed by Delhi at third position.

COVID-19 hotspots: Know all the coronavirus hotspots in India

Recently, the authorities have started identifying Coronavirus Hotspot regions in India, beginning with the sealing of around 20 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the midnight of April 8, 2020. The Government aims to narrow down the COVID-19 hotspots in India before the lockdown ends on April 15, 2020. The deadly virus has claimed over 165 lives so far in India.

Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30

Odisha government has extended the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown till April 30th. The lockdown was imposed by the Central Government and has been extended by the state government. Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown.