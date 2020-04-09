Odisha extends lockdown till April 30, urges centre not to start air/ train services

The Odisha government on April 9, 2020 extended the 21-day lockdown imposed by the centre till April 30th. Odisha has become the first state to extend the lockdown.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement though a video message, in which he urged the centre to also extend the complete lockdown in India till April 30. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held through a video conference on April 8.

The Odisha CM further urged the centre to not open train and air services till April 30, 2020. Odisha has extended the closure of education institutions till June 17th.

Other Details

• All the agriculture, MGNREGS and animal husbandry related activities will be conducted by following the social distancing norms set by the centre.

• The state will also allow free movement of goods transport as it did earlier under the lockdown.

• According to an official notification, the state is planning to conduct a record one lakh rapid testing as a preventive measure in all the potential hotspots.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for a period of 21 days on March 24, 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus. The lockdown was supposed to end on April 14.

However, with the steep rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation, several states have urged the centre to extend the lockdown period so that they can identify the hotspot areas, create containment zones and enhance testing of samples to trace, detect and treat all positive coronavirus cases.

PM Modi during a video conference with the floor leaders of all political parties in the Parliament said that the current situation in the nation due to coronavirus is similar to that of a "social emergency". The Prime Minister further stated that the nation has been forced to make tough decisions during this time and everyone should continue to remain vigilant. He further shared that several state governments and district administrations as well as experts have urged him for an extension of the lockdown phase.