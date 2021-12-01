Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 December 2021

Check details of IPL 2022 retention

Under IPL 2022 retention, a total of 27 players were retained and the remaining were released by their respective franchises in the IPL retention event. Chennai Super Kings has successfully retained 4 players including their skipper MS Dhoni and star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained their former skipper Virat Kohli as well as two others including overseas player Glenn Maxwell.

Most expensive cities in the world

Tel Aviv has become the world's most expensive city to live in. As per the Economist Intelligence Unit's Worldwide Cost of Living Index 2021, Tel Aviv has surpassed Paris and Singapore. The Israeli city has climbed from 5th place to the top because of the rising value of the currency shekel against the US Dollar and the increase in the price of groceries and transport.

Revised guidelines announced for international arrivals in India

The Health Ministry of India has issued the revised guidelines for international arrivals in India amid the rising concern of Omicron Covid variant. The govt has released the list of countries from where the travellers will be required to follow additional measures on their arrival in India. The high-risk nations include South Africa, United Kingdom, among others.

MPs suspension from Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs will not be lifted. They have been suspended for unruly behaviour during the last day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. The appeal of the Leader of Opposition was turned down. Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the suspension will remain as the MPs haven't expressed remorse.

BSF raising day on December 1

The Border Security Force celebrated its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. BSF is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India. The border guarding organization was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965, in order to ensure the security of borders in India.