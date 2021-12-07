Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 December 2021

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated three mega development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 18:06 IST
India at Asian Youth Para Games 2021

The badminton contingent from India at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 has finished the campaign by winning 15 medals. At the games, the Indian Para shuttlers won a total of 4 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze. The 4th edition of Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) was Bahrain’s biggest Para sport event ever which was held from December 2 to December 6, 2021.

India-Russia Summit 2021

The 21st India-Russia Annual summit was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, 2021. The two leaders of India and Russia also welcomed the first 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence ministers of India and Russia. President Putin visited India for the summit with a high-level delegation.

List of Indian states with Omicron cases

The Omicron cases in India are seeing an increase each day with Mumbai reporting two more new cases. Delhi has also reported its first Omicron case after a person who arrived from Tanzania. Go through the list of the states in India that have reported the Omicron variant. The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by South Africa.

PM Modi inaugurates 3 mega projects in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the three mega development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The projects included AIIMS Gorakhpur, an ICMR lab, and a fertilizer plant. The projects in the state will play a significant role in the development of the adjoining regions of the poll-bound state.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora joins International IDEA’s board of Advisers

Sunil Arora, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, has been invited to join the Board of Advisers for International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. IDEA has a 15-member board of advisers with eminent personalities from a wide variety of backgrounds. Sunil Arora was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from December 2018 to April 2021.

