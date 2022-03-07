Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 07 March 2022

Rajya Sabha elections will be held for 13 seats spread across six states- Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland on Macrh 31, 2022. In total, five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam and one each in Tripura, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh will be up for biennial polls.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will held between March 26 and May 29, 2022. The league stage matches will be hosted by Mumbai and Pune, while the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Ten teams will take part in IPL 2022, including two new teams-Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 as a symbolic reminder of the historic journey that women have taken globally. The day commemorates the political, cultural and socio-economic achievements of women and calls for a gender-equal inclusive world free of stereotypes, biases and discrimination.

India’s Representative to Palestine, Mukul Arya was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine. Palestine's Foreign Ministry stated that the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Indian External Affairs Ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting the body to India.

The Exit Polls of UP, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will be released today after 6.30 pm, after the end of the last phase of UP Polls. The exit polls are conducted after a voter has cast his or her vote at the polling station. The accuracy of the exit polls depends on the accuracy of the response of the voters. The exit polls are sometimes very accurate and at other times completely wrong.