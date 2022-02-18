Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 February 2022

Check Schedule Ranji Trophy 2022

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be played in two phases, one before the IPL and one after the IPL. The league phase of the tournament comprising 57 matches will be played between February 16 and March 5. The knockout stage matches will be played after the culmination of IPL from May 30.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile Test-fires at INS Visakhapatnam

Indian Naval warship INS Visakhapatnam test-fired naval variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on February 18, 2022. The BrahMos missile system is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships. The Indian Navy had conducted a similar test on January 11 as well.

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince virtual summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is schedule to hold a virtual summit today with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to lay out the vision of historic and friendly relations between the two countries during their bilateral talks.

Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast case verdict

A special court pronounced death sentence for 38 convicts out of the total 49 people found guilty in the 2008 Ahmedabad Bomb Blast Case. The remaining 11 people who were found guilty were awarded life imprisonment for their offences.

India’s GDP likely to grow at 5.8 percent in third quarter

India’s GDP is predicted to grow at 5.8 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, as per latest SEBI report. The growth of the India economy in the previous July- September period was slower than in the quarter before that.