Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 December 2021

Sony Zee merger

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) have announced that they have signed definitive merger agreements. It will combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries. Under the latest agreement, Zee Entertainment will be merged with Sony Pictures to form a new combined company.

ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Check details

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia' has become the new world no.1 batsman in the recently released ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021. He pushed England's Joe Root to the second spot. In the ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings the Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the seventh spot.

Test firing of Pralay Missile

DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’. The advanced indigenously developed missile ‘Pralay’ has been developed in a way that it is able to defeat the interceptor missiles. The surface-to-surface missile also has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air.

2021 Asian Champions Trophy

Indian men's hockey team has beaten Pakistan to win the bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy. The neck-to-neck contest between the two teams ended with Manpreet Singh-led India beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure third place in the tournament. On December 21, the defending Champions had earlier suffered a shocking defeat in their semi-final match against Japan.

PM Modi to launch development projects in Varanasi on December 23

Prime Minister will be visiting Varanasi again tomorrow to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs. 850 crores. During the visit to his Lok Sabha Constituency, PM will launch development initiatives which will include inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 projects. Laying the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ will also be one of them.