Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 February 2022

Former CEO of SriLankan Airlines Vipula Gunatilleka appointed CFO

Vipula Gunatilleka, the former CEO of SriLankan Airlines has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the grounded Jet Airways. Vipula Gunatilleka was serving as the CEO of Sri Lankan airways till January 2022. He will join Jet Airways at a new position officially from March 1, 2022.

Two Ukraine separatist regions as independent

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has announced the recognition of two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk, and Lugansk - as independent. He announced his latest decision through a televised address on February 21, 2022. US President Joe Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Praggnanandhaa beats World No. 1 Carlsen in online Chess tournament

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year old Indian Grandmaster has defeated the World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid Chess tournament. Both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen had a rough start in the event.

Australia Reopens Borders to Foreign Tourists

Australia has reopened its borders for fully vaccinated international tourists from February 21, 2022, after almost two years. The nation will now allow foreign tourists on one condition that they must be fully vaccinated. The latest decision has ended one of the world's strictest and longest travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASA to retire International Space Station in January 2031

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced that the International Space Station (ISS) will cease its functioning by 2031. At the end of 2030, the low-Earth orbit will see the last of the International Space Station as the floating laboratory will cease the operations and swoop down the Earth.