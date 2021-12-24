Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 December 2021

High-Speed HEAT Abhyas flight tested

Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully tested indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas. HEAT Abhyas demonstrated a high subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance during the flight test. The latest development will provide a major boost to India's defence prowess.

Karnataka anti-conversion bill

The controversial anti-conversion bill has been passed by the Karnataka legislative assembly amid long debates. The bill seeks to curb illegal religious conversions. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion bill is anti-Constitution and anti-human being.

Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh retired from all forms of cricket

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also has the fourth-highest number of Test wickets by an off-spinner after India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

Belgium to close all its nuclear power plants

The Belgian Government has agreed in principle to close all its nuclear power plants by the year 2025. However, the government has decided to leave open the possibility of extending the life of two reactors if it will not be able to otherwise ensure the energy supply. The country has decided to phase out nuclear power plants while using gas as a bridge towards sustainable energy sources.

New restrictions for Omicron in Odisha

Odisha Government has released a new list of restrictions for Christmas and New Year. The decision has been taken amid the recent rise in cases of the Omicron COVID variant. The State Government has restricted Christmas and New Year celebrations as well. As per the restrictions, all social gatherings including rallies, celebrations, orchestras in hotels, restaurants, clubs, and parks have been banned.