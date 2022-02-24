JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 February 2022

India is taking all steps to ensure safe return of about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine after the shutting of Kyiv International Airport due to bombing by Russia. 

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 18:00 IST
Military Power Comparison Ukraine vs Russia

Russia invaded Ukraine early in the morning on February 24th with huge explosions being reported in several Ukrainian cities including capital Kyiv. According to Adviser to Ukraine President Office, more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead and several dozen wounded. Ukraine has also said that around 50 Russian occupiers have been killed. 

India sets up 24x7 control room in Ukraine

India is taking all steps to ensure safe return of about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed after bombing of Kyiv international airport, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is looking at activating alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indian nationals. The MEA has set up a 24x7 control room in Delhi to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What are the Economic Sanctions against Russia?

US President announced new sanctions against Russia on February 22nd and called Russia’s move in eastern Ukraine the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’. US President Joe Biden announced that the US will be implementing full blocking sanctions on the two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank.

What is NATO? How many Countries are in NATO?

NATO is a military alliance that was formed by 12 countries including the US, UK and Canada in 1949. It was formed to counter the threat by Soviet Union post the Second World War. The NATO alliance has a total of 30 member countries and under its collective security system, an armed attack on one member state will be considered as an armed attack on all.

Russia destroys Ukraine's Airbases

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation early on February 24, 2022. Ukraine said later that a full-scale invasion by Russia is underway. Russia informed that it has destroyed Ukraine's air bases and air defences. 

