Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 25 October 2022 - Men's 2022 World Team Chess Championship, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of U.K.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has included Myanmar on the list of high-risk countries called as ‘Black List’ with ‘strategic deficiencies in regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

Indian Space Research Organization launched its first commercial mission of Launch Vehicle Mark 3(LVM3) M2 satellite successfully from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Aman Sehrawat creates history by winning a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in wrestling. He became the first Indian wrestler to win the gold medal in Pontevedra, Spain.

12 top chess-playing countries including India, United States, China and the Netherlands have been listed in the lineup for the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem, Israel November 2022.

Rishi Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of U.K. from Britain’s Conservative Party. Sunak succeeded the throne after Liz Truss resigned within 45 days of her appointment, becoming the shortest ruling PM.