Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 October 2022 - International Energy Agency, EU's 2022 Sakharov freedom prize, Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat Beach

Tata and Airbus will soon manufacture transport planes for the military in Gujarat. The state has landed a massive deal and the cost of the project is Rs 22,000 crore or 2.66 billion dollars.

As a first step in tackling discrimination, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced to pay equal match fees for both men and women cricketers in India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the Indian cricket board is implementing a pay equity policy for its contracted women players.

The International Energy Agency released its World Energy Outlook 2022 report on October 27, 2022, stating that global emissions will peak in 2025. The IEA depicts that there remain massive uncertainties over how the energy crisis will rise and for how long fossil fuels cost will remain elevated, and the risks of further energy disruption and geopolitical fragmentation are high.

Two more Indian Beaches, Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat have entered the coveted list of Blue Beaches according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. India now has 12 Blue Flag beaches, an eco-label honoured as the cleanest beaches in the world.

The people of Ukraine have been awarded its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament on October 19, 2022. The award is given to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.