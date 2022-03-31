Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 31 March 2022

The 157th birth anniversary of Anandi Gopal Joshi, one of India's first female doctors of western medicine, was observed on March 31, 2022. She secured a degree in medicine at the age of 21 from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania. She was married at the age of 9 years to a widower Gopalrao Joshi, who was twenty years older than her. Gopalrao was a progressive thinker and supported education for women. He encouraged Anandibai to study medicine and create her own identity in the world.

The central government has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA Act in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. AFPSA will be completely removed from 23 districts of Assam and partially from one district with effect from April 1st. In Manipur, in 15 police stations of six districts will be excluded from AFSPA Act with effect from April 1st

The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore on March 30, 2022. Out of the total 15 helicopters, 10 will be for the Indian Air Force and 5 will be for the Indian Army. The Light Combat Helicopter has one of the highest operating altitudes among the combat helicopters in the world. The indigenous production of the LCH will reduce import dependence on Combat helicopters in the country.

The Dearness allowance for central government employees has been hiked by 3 percent from the existing 31 percent to 34 percent of basic pay. Dearness Allowance is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to its employees. The central government had last increased DA by 3 percent from 28 percent to 31 percent of basic pay and pension in October 2021.

Die Hard star Bruce Willis has announced retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is impacting his cognitive abilities. The 67-year-old has appeared in around 100 films in his career spanning through 4 decades. Bruce Willis had begun his career on the off-Broadway stage in the 1970s. Later from 1985 to 1989, Willis achieved fame with a leading role in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting and has since then appeared in over a hundred films.