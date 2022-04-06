Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 6 April 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 13 new districts of Andhra Pradesh on April 4, 2022. This takes the state's total number of districts to 26, double of earlier 13. The Andhra Pradesh CM had promised the creation of new districts before the Assembly election in 2019. The state has a total of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The centre is currently in the final stages of implementing the Agnipath scheme to recruit the young for the Indian Army for short three-year terms. The scheme will provide an opportunity to those youth who have a desire to serve to the nation but are unable to do so due to the current norms of service. The scheme will allow the youth to enlist in the Army for three years. The young recruits will be called Agniveers.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified India's stand on the Ukraine crisis in the Lok Sabha today, saying that India is extremely disturbed by the reports on Bucha and strongly condemns the killings that have taken place there. The EAM also stated that India supports the call for an independent investigation on the brutal killings. As per several reports, hundreds of civilians were found dead on the streets in the Ukrainian town.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by EAM S Jaishankar on April 5, 2022. The bill seeks to ban financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. It seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed by the Parliament on April 5, 2022. The bill seeks to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote and had been passed by the Lok Sabha earlier. The bill provides for the appointment of a Special Officer to exercise powers of the Corporation until its first meeting.