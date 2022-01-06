Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 January 2022

RT-PCR Kit to detect Omicron variant gets approval

India-made RT-PCR kit- OmiSure- that will be able to detect Omicron variant has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India. The kit has been developed in India in partnership with Tata MD and the Indian Council of Medical Research. Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit can detect the new variant as well as the other variants that have been reported so far.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

The India squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The ICC Women's World Cup will commence on March 4, 2022, at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will be the deputy skipper.

Kazakhstan Protests 2022

A Russian-led alliance has sent peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan to manage the ongoing unrest and restore order in Kazakhastan after a request from the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On January 4th, thousands of protesters stormed government buildings in Kazakhstan, clashing with the police officials after a sudden fuel energy price hike.

Former CM’s of Jammu and Kashmir to lose SSG Protection

Four former Chief Ministers of J&K, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah, are likely to lose their Special Security Group (SSG) Protection. The decision came as the administration of the Union Territory decided to wind up the elite unit which was established in 2000. Special Security Group is a wing of the Paramilitary Central Industrial Security Force.

Coronavirus found in fruits in China

Reportedly, China has shut down several supermarkets after coronavirus traces were found in fruits that were imported from Vietnam. The reports claim that coronavirus samples were found in dragon fruit in at least nine cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces. The country has begun emergency screening of imported food products and fruit testing in all nine cities.