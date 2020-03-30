Transportation of all goods including essential and non-essential goods allowed: Home Secretary

The transportation of all goods, both essential and non-essential has been allowed across India during the 21-day lockdown period. This was clarified by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla on March 29, 2020 in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states.

The Home Secretary wrote to the states, asking them to refer to the previous directions and lockdown measures issued by the government post-March 24, 2020 to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the nation. He stated that the government had issued two addendum orders after the first one, in which, transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, was allowed.

What is allowed during the lockdown?

Medicines

Groceries

Supply of newspapers: The delivery of newspapers has been listed among the list of essential items.

Servies of Indian Red Cross Society

Milk collection and distribution

Milk packaging material

Hygiene products: Hand wash, body wash, soaps, disinfectants, shampoo, detergent, tissue paper surface cleaner, oral care, toothpaste, sanitary pads, diapers, battery cell, chargers

In his letter, the Home Secretary clarified that the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution including its packaging material will be allowed. The newspaper delivery supply chain will also be allowed under print media. The services of the Indian Red Cross Society are included under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.

Ajay Bhalla also informed the state secretaries that the central government has allowed the use of State Disaster Relief Funds to look after the needs of the homeless people, including a large number of migrant labourers, who have been stranded without basic food and shelter due to the lockdown measures and provide them with food.