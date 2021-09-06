UAE's new Green visa: Know eligibility criteria - who will benefit from this?

UAE Green Visa: The United Arab Emirates launched a new Green visa on September 5, 2021 to allow foreigners to work in the country without being sponsored by an employer.

The new class of visas will allow foreigners to apply for work in the country with fewer restrictions in an effort to boost economic growth. It will also loosen up residency requirements.

Till recently, foreign nationals were generally given limited visas, which were tied to their employment and long-term residency was difficult to obtain.

Who will be eligible for UAE's Green Visas?

The Green Visas have been launched to attract high-skilled workers including investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates to come and work in UAE.

The green visa will not be linked to work permits from companies.

UAE's Green Visa: Know all Benefits

•The Green Visa holders will be able to sponsor their parents and children up to the age of 25 on their permits.

•It will provide residency rights to family dependents.

•The new visa has increased the age for dependents up to 25 years of age from the earlier ceiling of 18 years.

•The Green visa holders will be given a 90- 180 days grace period when the visa expires. This will allow them to work uninterrupted by the need to deal with visa-related issues. The current scheme visa rules only allow 30 days’ grace period.

Significance The launch of the new Green visa aims to make living and working in the UAE more attractive. It aims to provide a welcoming environment where people of unique skills, talents and abilities can bring and utilise their skill sets in the country.

How will the Green Visas benefit Indians?

•The Green visas will allow Indians working in the UAE to take their elderly parents there.

•It will allow Indian ex-pats who have lost their job in the UAE to stay up to six months and look for a new job, instead of being forced to leave the nation in 30 days.

•The announcement brings a major relief to foreign employees in the country as it will give them ample time to search for another job in case of job loss. It will also help UAE retain talent within the country.

Background

Foreign nationals make up almost 80 percent of UAE's total population and they have played an intrinsic role in the growth of the country's economy since the past few decades. They contribute to the nation's economy by buying property or by shopping in some of the largest malls in the world.

Till now, the oil-rich countries have largely resisted offering permanent residency or citizenship to foreign workers in order to safeguard the privileges enjoyed by their citizens. However, most of such nations are now attempting to open up their economy by attracting more foreign nationals to work there.