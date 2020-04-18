UN Chief Antonio Guterres lauds India for helping others in fight against COVID-19

UN Chief Lauds India: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lauded India for showing exemplary leadership in helping others in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UN Chief’s comments comes days after India’s decision to send supplies of the ‘life saving’ anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine to several nations, including the US. In addition to this on 17th April, Indian Government also removed export curbs on all on formulations from Paracetamol, allowing Indian Pharma companies to explore the drugs to foreign nations.

UN Chief Calls for Global Solidarity

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric lauded India’s efforts of supplying medicines to several other countries amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in response to a question from a journalist. The spokesperson said that "the Secretary General calls for global solidarity in this struggle against the virus, and that means that every country who is in a position to help another country should. And we salute those countries that are doing so.”

Countries to Which India is supplying Medicines

India recently lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malaria drug, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. Currently, India has approved over 55 countries to which anti-malarial drug HCQ will be supplied to as grant or on commercial basis. Apart from HCQ, India has also extended a helping hand to neighbourhood countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh Nepal, the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Myanmar and supplied them with health supplies and medicines during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from neighbourhood countries, India is also supplying HCQ to India is also supplying hydroxychloroquine to Zambia, Dominican Republic, Madagascar, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Congo, Egypt, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Equador, Jamaica, Syria, Ukraine, Chad, Zimbabwe, France, Jordan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman and Peru.