UNGA resolution on Ukraine: UNGA adopts resolution demanding Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, India abstains from voting

UNGA resolution on Ukraine: The resolution was passed with 141 countries voting in favour including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, 5 against including Russia and 35 abstentions. India abstained from voting against Russia at the UN.

Created On: Mar 2, 2022 23:03 IST
UNGA adopts resolution demanding Russia to immediately cease use of force against Ukraine, India abstains from voting
UNGA adopts resolution demanding Russia to immediately cease use of force against Ukraine, India abstains from voting

UNGA resolution on Ukraine: The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted resolution demanding that the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and withdraw its military forces in historic "Uniting for Peace" session on March 2, 2022.

The resolution was passed with 141 countries voting in favour including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, 5 against including Russia and Belarus and 35 abstentions. India abstained from voting against Russia at the UN, its third abstention in less than a week.

UNGA Resolution on Russia

The UNGA resolution "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine. The resolution was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members. The adoption of the resolution on Russia brought an end to a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly, which was called by the UN . Security Council amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Which countries abstained from voting against Russia?

Thirty-five UN member states abstained from voting on the adoption of the resolution including India and China.

Which countries voted in favour of Russia?

The five countries that voted in favour of Russia and against the resolution included Russia, Belarus, Syria. 

Ukranian Ambassador at UNGA Emergency Session 

While calling Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine as Genocide, Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya expressed deep regrets on the death of an Indian student due to shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. He said, “We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim.”

Russian Ambassador at UNGA Emergency Session

The Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia responded to the Ukrainian Ambassador’s statements saying, “We are not carrying out strikes on civilian facilities and civilians. A peaceful scenario of Ukraine could happen if the radicals concerned about preserving civilian lives rather than hiding behind them.”

Background

PM Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone earlier today. The two leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck and discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

The UNGA resolution similar to the one that was taken up by the 15-nation UN Security Council on February 25th. The resolution had recieved 11 votes in favour and three abstentions from India, China and the UAE. Russia had blocked the resolution using its veto power.

The UNSC had then voted on February 27th to convene a rare "emergency special session" of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis. India had again abstained to vote on the resolution. The UN General Assembly's resolution is non-binding on Russia. 

