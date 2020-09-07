UNICEF to lead the global procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccine

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it will be leading the global procurement and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to ensure that all the countries have safe, equitable, and fast access to the initial doses when they are available.

This will possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind. UNICEF is the world’s largest single buyer of vaccines for diseases like polio and measles and procures over 2 billion doses on behalf of nearly 100 countries each year.

UNICEF on the supply of COVID-19 Vaccine:

With several vaccine candidates showing promise, The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will be leading the efforts to procure and supply doses of Coronavirus vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines facility for 92 low and lower-middle-income countries, whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.

The UN Agency will be undertaking these efforts in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), CEPI- the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Gavi the vaccine alliance, the World Bank, PAHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and several other partners.

The COVAX facility has been open to all the countries in order to ensure that no country is left without access to the future COVID-19 vaccine.

UNICEF: Largest Vaccine Buyer

The United Nations Children’s Fund is the world’s largest single vaccine buyer. It procures more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for the routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.

About UNICEF:

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is responsible for providing developmental and humanitarian aid to children worldwide.

With its headquarters in New York City, UNICEF is among the most recognizable and widespread social welfare organizations in the world, along with a presence of 192 territories and countries.

UNICEF’s activities include disease prevention and immunization, enhancing childhood and maternal nutrition, administering treatment for children and mothers with HIV, promoting education, improving sanitation, and providing emergency relief in response to the disasters.